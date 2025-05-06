Warren Wilson College Hosts Climate Summit

Warren Wilson College will host its inaugural Climate Summit, Collaboration for Climate Action, Friday, June 20, through Sunday, June 22. The summit will bring together community members, climate leaders, artists, educators, and organizations working toward a more resilient, just, and sustainable future.

During the summit, participants will engage in workshops, demonstrations, panel discussions, guided walks, performances, art installations, and more. The event offers a unique opportunity to learn about and take action on critical climate issues, including decarbonization, resilience, stormwater management, land stewardship, microgrids, and climate justice.

The summit will feature keynote speakers and performers each day and is hosted in collaboration with numerous local and regional organizations, including MountainTrue, Appalachian Design Center, RiverLink, Thrive Asheville, Blue Ridge Audubon, Appalachian Voices, CleanAIRE NC, Ecoforesters, the Critical Services Microgrid group, Electrify Asheville-Buncombe, Blue Ridge EV Club, and others.

The summit is open to the public, but registration is required. Registered participants will receive access to sign-ups for individual sessions and meals closer to the event date.

For more information and to register, visit events.warren-wilson.edu/event/climate-summit.