Watch & Discuss: “Guardians of Our Troubled Waters” December 3

The Western North Carolina Historical Association will present Guardians of Our Troubled Waters in a virtual screening event Thursday, December 3, at 5:30 p.m. via Zoom.

Award-winning film director David Weintraub has been an oral historian and filmmaker for over 20 years. His films have appeared on PBS stations around the country and at film festivals around the world. Weintraub’s latest documentary, Guardians of Our Troubled Waters, tells the story of our early communities and their deep connections to their rivers and streams as a source of spiritual sustenance, as their lifeblood, and as a critical component of their livelihood; how that changed during the industrial era when paper mills, tanneries, and other manufacturing plants turned clean, protected water into moving cesspools; and the heroes who rose to challenge the destruction. So much of our environmental consciousness and economic vitality sprung from the champions of our waterways of the past. So much of our future depends upon our ability to continue their legacy today.

Guardians focuses on three communities — Western North Carolina, East Tennessee, and South Florida, the stewardship efforts that grew to protect the French Broad River, the Pigeon River, and the Everglades, and the lessons learned for today’s world.

The Details

Location: Zoom webinar – a link will be sent to all registered participants in advance of the event

Time: The documentary screening will begin at 5:30 p.m. and the film runs approximately 77 minutes. Afterward, the director will answer audience questions.

Cost: WNCHA Member – Free; General Public – $5,

This event is brought to you by the Western North Carolina Historical Association and the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at UNC Asheville. To register, visit wnchistory.org.

