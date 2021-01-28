Weizenblatt Gallery to Exhibit Works By Cyrus Glance

Mars Hill University’s Weizenblatt Gallery’s first exhibit of the spring 2021 semester will feature works by Asheville artist Cyrus Glance. The exhibition runs from Tuesday, February 2, through Thursday, February 25.

Glance records his friends, family, self, and strangers in drawings and gouache (an opaque watercolor). His style is described as raw, powerful, and honest. Glance works as a nurse, which brings him into contact with a wide variety of people, many of whom become the subjects of his art. The exhibition is an unfiltered look at humanity.

Weizenblatt Gallery is located in the Moore Fine Arts Building on the Mars Hill University campus. It is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, and admission is free. For more information, visit https://www.mhu.edu/about/what-to-do-and-see/weizenblatt-gallery/

