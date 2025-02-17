WNC Parade of Homes will be held twice in 2025

The fall 2024 WNC Parade of Homes has been rescheduled for this coming April and May, giving Western North Carolina not one, but two Parades in 2025.

Due to the destruction from Hurricane Helene, the 2024 WNC Parade of Homes was postponed. In order to not have participating builders wait a year to showcase their homes, a Spring Parade of Homes will be held April 26-27 and May 3-4. A fall 2025 Parade of Homes will then be held mid October, giving area residents two opportunities to see a wide range of homes in person and virtually.

“We are excited to showcase our members’ skill and craftsmanship twice in the coming year,” said Megan Carroll, executive officer of the Builders Association of the Blue Ridge Mountains, which runs the WNC Parade of Homes. “As our industry recovers, our 2025 Parades will be a great way to show Western North Carolina’s resiliency.”

The homes will offer a wide range of styles and price points, as the WNC Parade of Homes is designed to appeal to all types of visitors. The homes will range from a barndominium to luxury mountain retreats, and from net-zero energy homes to full home remodels.

“The Parade will offer such a variety of homes and features for people to see, allowing visitors to gather ideas for their own home build or remodel project,” said Jimmy Penland of Silver Dog Construction, chair of the Builders Association’s Parade of Homes committee. “With so many homes on display, there’s something for everyone.”

Visitors will be encouraged to pick up a free Parade of Homes magazine to pre-plan their tour. Magazines will be located at member businesses around the region, as well as at each house that is part of the Parade. Also, the WNC Parade of Homes website will have a map of magazine pickup locations. A digital version of the magazine will also be available on the WNC Parade of Homes website.

The spring Parade of Home’s featured community will be Sprout, while the cover builder will be Living Stone Design + Build. The magazine’s featured builder will be Solid Rock Builders.

The magazine will include detailed descriptions of the homes on display, including floor plans and builder information. It also will include the categories of Coming Soon, Renewed Spaces, and Community Highlights, along with a comprehensive Business Guide that lists more than 1,500 area building professionals.

For more information, visit WNCParadeofHomes.com