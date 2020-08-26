WNC Online Poetry Contest Deadline is September 15

The Caldwell Arts Council in Lenoir, NC, has announced the inaugural Western North Carolina Regional Online Poetry Competition. The competition, sponsored by Blue Ridge Energy, is open to writers 18 and up who live in 31 WNC counties. Submissions of up to two original poems will be accepted for an entry fee of $10.

The competition will feature preliminary judge Dan Prather of Parkersburg, WVa., and final judge Kari Gunter-Seymour, Ohio’s Poet Laureate. The deadline for submissions is midnight Tuesday, September 15, and winners will be notified by October 15.

A total of $1,200 in cash prizes will be awarded. Winning poems will be posted on the Caldwell Arts Council website, and winning writers will have the opportunity to join the judges in an online poetry reading via Zoom Thursday, October 22.

For more competition information, including counties of residence, electronic submission guidelines and payment details, visit CaldwellArts.com