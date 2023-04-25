WordPlay Radio, MadHat Events Host Voices April 28

WordPlay Radio and MadHat events are teaming up to produce VOICES, a celebration of community, poetry, and language Friday, April 28, at 7 p.m. at Different Wrld in West Asheville. The event will benefit Asheville FM’s diverse talk shows and youth programming.

VOICES will feature Nathaniel Mackey and musical guest Vattel Cherry, in addition to readings by Mildred Barya and a tribute to the beloved Kevin McIlvoy. The Asheville FM talkshow Southern Reckoning will also be in conversation with Jared Whetley from the Indigenous Walls Project.

Nathaniel Mackey is a poet, novelist, editor, and critic. He has authored numerous books of poetry, including Blue Fasa (2015), Nod House (2011), the National Book Award-winning Splay Anthem (2006), Whatsaid Serif (1998), and Eroding Witness (1985), which was chosen for the National Poetry Series.

Tickets for the event are tiered: $50 tickets include a pre-party meet-and-greet with performers, drinks, and a full dinner from Gemelli; $20 tickets are available for the show only. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Different Wrld is located at 701 Haywood Road in Asheville. To purchase tickets, visit https://www.flipcause.com/secure/cause_pdetails/MTc5MjYw.