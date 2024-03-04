Yale’s Whiffenpoofs to perform April 2

The oldest and most familiar university a cappella singing group, Yale’s century-old “Whiffenpoofs” will give a single appearance in Western North Carolina at downtown Asheville’s St. Lawrence Basilica on Tuesday, April 2, at 7:30 p.m. Comprised of 14 Yale seniors, one of the current Whiffenpoof members, soloist and the program’s emcee, is from Charlotte, where the group will appear later in the week.

Founded in 1909 by soloist members of the renowned Yale Glee Club, prominent former members of “The Whiffs” include famed composer Cole and former U.S. Senator Prescott Bush, father and grandfather of past U.S. Presidents (all Yale College alums).

Probably better known than the singing group is their signature theme song, ‘The Whiffenpoof Song’ which opens with the phrase “To the tables down at Mory’s….” The tune has been recorded by early Yale alum Rudy Vallee, as well as by Bing Crosby, Elvis Presley, Perry Como, Louis Armstrong, the Ames Brothers, Mitch Miller, Count Basie, the Sons of the Pioneers and many others.

The song has been heard in countless films featuring Cary Grant, Marilyn Monroe, Dorothy Lamour, Ginger Rogers, Betty Grable, and Matt Damon for starters. Used often in films about WWII, it was spoofed by Harvard and MIT professor and humorist, Tom Lehrer and in Mad Magazine. For 115 years the “Whiffs” have sung this signature tune at the end of each term-time Monday night appearance at Mory’s tavern, and of each public performance, anywhere.

Decades ago The Whiffenpoofs were seen and heard on the pioneer Sunday night television variety program The Ed Sullivan Show and more recently on The West Wing, 60 Minutes, The Today Show, Gilmore Girls, Jeopardy, Glee and Saturday Night Live. Their program features traditional Yale tunes, classic jazz standards, and other hit music from across the decades, along with physical high jinks and vocal gymnastics that have become legendary.

The Whiffenpoofs give more the 200 concerts each year and have performed on six continents in their annual three-month world tour.

For tickets and more information, visit whiffenpoofs.com/concerts. The Basilica of St. Lawrence is at 97 Haywood Road in downtown Asheville.