Young Asheville Resident to Be Featured In Times Square

Harlow Tarrant of Asheville will appear in the bright lights of Broadway on Saturday, September 17, as part of the annual National Down Syndrome Society (NDSS) Times Square Video presentation.

The one-hour video of about 500 photographs includes children, teens, and adults with Down Syndrome from all 50 states. These collective images promote the value, acceptance, and inclusion of people with Down syndrome in a very visible way.

The photo of Harlow was selected from more than 2,400 entries in the NDSS worldwide call for photos. Her photo will be shown on two JumboTron screens in the heart of Times Square, thanks to the support of ClearChannel Outdoor. The two screens are located above Dos Caminos restaurant in Father Duffy Square. The presentation will be live streamed on the NDSS Facebook page September 17 from 9:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m.