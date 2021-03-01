YWCA Asheville’s 21-Day Racial Equity & Social Justice Challenge

The YWCA Asheville continues to engage the community on issues of race, power, privilege, and leadership in 2021 as it relaunches its 21-Day Racial Equity and Social Justice Challenge with new content beginning Monday, March 1.

Many people are becoming newly aware of how systemic racism and violence are impacting people of color. The 21-Day Challenge is designed to create dedicated time and space to build more effective social justice habits, particularly those dealing with issues of race, power, privilege, and leadership.

Participants who sign up for the challenge will receive daily tasks via email to help foster their understanding and awareness, with activities such as reading an article, listening to a podcast, or reflecting on personal experience. Participants who have completed this challenge in the past should be aware that the challenge is designed to be taken multiple times by selecting different daily challenges in order to expand what you have previously learned. This year’s all-new challenge continues the conversation and dives into subjects including reparations, sports, gender-based violence, and environmental racism.

For more information or to register, visit https://www.ywcaofasheville.org/what-we-do/eliminating-racism/21-day-racial-equity-social-justice-challenge/