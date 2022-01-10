2022 Winter Wedding Guide: The Nitty Gritty Details

By Emma Castleberry

While the venue, the dress, and the catering tend to get a lot of focus, there are numerous other small details that go into a successful wedding. You and your guests will likely need a way to get from your accommodation to the ceremony venue to the reception venue, and you’ll of course need someone to document the day—not to mention an officiant to seal your union! Choices like these may seem secondary, but they’re crucial to a smooth experience on your wedding day.

For transportation, Van in Black can cover all your wedding needs. With a variety of vehicles from luxury SUVs to Sprinter vans to limousines, Van in Black provides a high level of service to all of their wedding clients. “Van in Black is a small company that is locally owned and operated,” says owner Ryan Watts. “We are also the highest rated transportation company in the area, maintaining a 5-star rating on all sites that rate us. I would say the level of service you receive is different with us.”

Watts says couples should schedule their transportation soon, as weekends are typically booked up 45 to 60 days in advance. Pricing and vehicle details are available on the website and the calendar has availability in real-time. “With us, our customers don’t have to worry about a thing as our drivers have experience working weddings and are able to deal with the often chaotic nature of schedules and transporting guests,” Watts says. “This makes the transportation maintenance-free for the client.” For more information, visit VanInBlack.com.

Choosing who will officiate your wedding service is an important decision, and Reverend Christy M. Corna takes the responsibility seriously. She is an ordained minister with Centers for Spiritual Living and an associate minister at Unity of The Blue Ridge in Mills River. “I have been ordained for many years and being a minister and celebrant has been the greatest delight in my spiritual calling,” Corna says. “I believe that love is love. I have seen many happy and healthy relationships flourish and it is an honor to work with couples that are committed, supporting one another’s dreams, honoring the gifts that each bring to the relationship and ready to make an even deeper spiritual commitment to one another.”

She sees the wedding ceremony as a spiritual—not always religious—deepening of commitment. “The types of ceremonies I have officiated are diverse and extensive. I have officiated traditional weddings, LGBTQ, a personal ceremony which included a Native American Blanket ceremony, Buddhist/Christian, non-religious, Celtic, young couples looking forward to building a life and family together, folks later in their years harnessing the happiness of love and second chances and ceremonies that include intercultural aspects in varying degrees. For anyone seeking an officiant that is welcoming, honoring and creative to design a personalized ceremony which reflects and embraces all the qualities unique and important to you as a couple, please reach out.” Corna can be reached at unityrevchristy@gmail.com or by calling Unity of The Blue Ridge at 828.891.8700.

Photographs are the most important resource for preserving your wedding day for yourself and everyone in attendance. Kurt Reise and Ansley Chappell came together professionally and romantically with very different backgrounds—he as an action-sports photographer and she as a portrait photographer—to create the unique wedding photography experience offered by their business, Capturing WNC Photography. “What we knew of wedding photography growing up was the stand-still-smile-at-the-camera type of photos, viewed in our family’s wedding albums,” says Ansley. “Instead, we wish to create collections of images with movement and emotion that will become an heirloom giving life to the feeling of that day. We strive to build a relationship with our couples so that the images reflect their personalities and their unique relationships with their family and friends.”

Because both Kurt and Ansley were very accomplished in their individual careers before joining forces, couples who hire them will get two lead photographers rather than a lead photographer and second-shooter, as is more common with other wedding photography teams.

Capturing WNC Photography encourages couples to reach out a year before their wedding date, as the calendar fills fast and this also allows time to schedule an engagement or bridal session if desired. For more information, visit CapturingWNCPhoto.com.