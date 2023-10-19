Davis Ranch Holds Final Open Horse Show

By Allison Taylor

Davis Ranch is excited to present its 2nd Annual Open Horse Show, featuring performances by Ridin’ On Faith Ministries, at its Leicester location at 147 Gilbert Road. On Saturday, October 21, (rain date of October 28), the gates open at 8:30 a.m. for a 10 a.m. start time.

There will be 45 classes created for all ages and experience levels, as well as a Halloween Costume Class. The full class list and online registration are available on the website. Jan Bellow will be the judge, with Davis Ranch Leicester manager Anna Toomey as ringmaster.

This show is free for all to come and watch, with a $10 per class fee for participants. Milk & Honey NC food truck will be onsite during the event.

This has been the first year in which Davis Ranch and Etowah Riding Club have partnered to present a Championship Series. This open-show series with championship classes offers high-point end-of-year awards in both youth and adult divisions. Four total open shows have been held throughout the year, two at Davis Ranch and two at Etowah Riding Club. This October event will be the final show at Davis Ranch Leicester, with the award ceremony to follow directly after the Open Show.

Horse shows are just one of the many offerings of Davis Ranch. Instructors at Davis Ranch host Kids’ Pony Camps throughout the year. These camps are perfect opportunities for kids to interact, learn, clean, tack up and ride a horse. “We have experienced trainers of all levels and disciplines available for all ages and experience levels throughout the year at both our Mills River and Leicester locations,” says Jason Davis, owner of Davis Ranch. “In addition to the shows and camps that we host, we also have arena and jump course rentals available in

Leicester, and arena rentals available in Mills River.” Davis Ranch also offers horse boarding and training, with a diverse group of trainers to support a variety of styles.

For more information, visit DavisRanchWNC.com, or follow Davis Ranch LLC on Instagram and Facebook to keep up with events throughout the year.