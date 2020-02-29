Asheville Print Studio Spring Classes

Spring is a busy time at Asheville Print Studio in Riverview Station. “I love having the studio abuzz with activity and stepping back after the lesson and watching what the students do with the technique or ideas presented,” says owner Denise Markbreit. “I enjoy imparting whatever knowledge and insight I have gathered from my varied studies to others, whether it’s adult learners or children. The joy in witnessing the ‘aha!’ moment never gets old.”

On Saturday, March 14, the studio will host monotype demonstrations by Lisa Steffens at 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. There will also be a Gelli Plate Workshop led by studio owner Denise Markbreit from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. In this low-tech, experimental workshop, students will learn to use a silicon gelli plate to print with an assortment of paints and soy ink. Artists will come away with a variety of printed pieces that can stand alone or be collaged into other works. On Saturday, March 28, Markbreit will lead an Introduction to Linoleum Printmaking class covering the basics of this technique. Participants will plan, carve and print two small projects. Later in the spring and summer, Asheville Print Studio will host workshops in watercolor monotypes, plein air printmaking and linocut alchemy.

For more information or to register for workshops, visit AshevillePrintStudio.com.