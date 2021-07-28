Tour Welcomes Visitors to WNC Family Farms

By Andrew Stevens

The Appalachian Sustainable Agriculture Project’s (ASAP’s) annual Farm Tour will return in 2021 after a yearlong hiatus due to COVID-19. On Saturday, September 18, and Sunday, September 19, from 12-5 p.m., local farms in Henderson, Buncombe and Haywood counties will welcome both locals and tourists to discover the places that supply Western North Carolina its food.

“I think it’s one of the biggest opportunities for the community, for both kids and adults, to go out and connect with our local farms,” says Sarah Hart, ASAP communications coordinator. “A lot of people connect with local farmers at farmers markets, a lot of our restaurants serve local food, but here’s a real opportunity to go out to the farms, see who those farmers are and see what a wide variety of farms look like and how they operate.

This year, around 20 family farms will open themselves up for guided tours, hands-on activities and even free samples and meals. From flower farms to a pepper farm to a vineyard and winery, the ASAP Farm Tour boasts a diverse assortment of farms that visitors can choose from. With the nonprofit’s mission of connecting communities with local food, it is no surprise that the Farm Tour provides an experience that is beneficial to both visitors and farmers.

“Folks that don’t live in a rural area get an opportunity to see a lot of different views of farm life,” says Jeff Frisbee, a fourth-generation farmer at Addison Farms Vineyard and Winery. “It’s a great experience for somebody whose biggest interaction with food is at the supermarket. That cellophane-wrapped ribeye didn’t happen in the back of the supermarket; it’s happening out here at the farms.”

Joel Mowrey grows peppers at Smoking J’s Fiery Foods. “We like that it generates revenue for the ASAP program while also having a dual benefit in that we generate new customers,” says Mowrey. “It’s a lot of fun for us. It’s a lot of hard work, but it’s a lot of fun.”

Advance tickets for the event go for $35 a car, making it a cost-friendly weekend getaway for families and friends who want to experience WNC culture firsthand while also benefitting ASAP and the farmers the organization works with. While the tours take place mostly outdoors, masks and social distancing procedures are still encouraged. The event is also a great opportunity for those looking to volunteer. In exchange for one afternoon of welcoming visitors, volunteers get to attend the next day for free.

“I’m optimistic we’ll see a good turnout this year,” says Mowrey. “I suspect the people who are excited about it are going to be very excited to be out and about.”

For information about the Farm Tour and ASAP, visit ASAPConnections.org.