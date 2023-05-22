Elevation Lofts Offers Dog-Friendly Accommodations

By Natasha Anderson

Elevation Lofts owners John and Ann Campbell and the hotel’s general manager John Zellers are avid dog lovers. As such, they know how limited options can be for dog-friendly accommodations when traveling.

“Being pet-friendly is part of who we are,” says Zellers. “Traveling with the entire family, including its four-legged members is important to people and I think we will continue to see an increase in the number of people who want to travel with their dogs.”

Elevation Lofts offers a luxury, boutique experience in a fully renovated historic building in downtown Asheville. Each of its six units features exposed brick walls, hardwood floors on the main level, gas fireplaces, custom walnut cabinetry, two to four bedrooms, washers, dryers and fully stocked kitchens. Dog bowls are available for pets and complimentary treats from local dog biscuit company Botanical Bones are provided.

Artwork in the hotel’s common areas and individual units has been curated and installed by Momentum Gallery, a contemporary art gallery that occupies the building’s first two floors. Elevation Lofts is located in close proximity to many dog-friendly businesses, including restaurants, shops, parks and hiking trails.

“My dog felt right at home at Elevation Lofts and he was able to come along on most of the activities we did in Asheville,” says Sharon Saha, of Atlanta, who stayed at the hotel with her dog Teddy in January.

Elevation Lofts permits up to two dogs per unit. A non-refundable pet fee of $200 per visit is required. Because travel and exposure to new environments can be stressful for some dogs, visitors are asked not to leave their dogs alone in the unit. “Take your dog(s) with you and enjoy all that Asheville and the surrounding area has to offer them,” says Zellers.

Learn more at ElevationLoftsHotel.com.