Goodwill will host the 4th annual Color Me Goodwill Fashion Show on Friday, April 27, at 6 p.m. at The Orange Peel in downtown Asheville. Six local designers will each unveil six works of wearable art fashioned entirely from items purchased at Goodwill stores.

Each designer chose a color scheme for their work. Four of the designers are new to the fashion show this year: Jennifer Hock in pink, Charles Josef in black, Caleb Owolabi in orange and Jon Pierce in red. Leanna Echeverri, who has participated in all four of the fashion shows, was the runner-up in last year’s competition and is returning this year with designs in the color blue. Tami Lu Barry participated in the inaugural fashion show and is returning this year in the color purple. The winning design, chosen by a panel of three fashion experts, will be awarded $500. The runner-up, a $200 prize, will be based on audience vote.

Each designer will choose five models and the sixth model will be a representative of Goodwill. “These program participant models represent the impact of the donations people give and the purchases they make in Goodwill stores,” says Jaymie Eichorn, vice president of marketing and communications for Goodwill. “They give a face and a story to the services that Goodwill provides.”

Goodwill serves thousands of people in Western North Carolina each year, helping them train for better careers, find jobs and reach financial stability. Tickets for the Color Me Goodwill fashion show start at just $15 because the event is intended as “an awareness raiser rather than a fundraiser,” says Eichorn. “It’s our hope that through this unique, fun and affordable event, we can raise awareness of our mission and generate more donations in support of that mission.”

The Orange Peel is located at 101 Biltmore Avenue. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit colormegoodwill.org.