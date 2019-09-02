Suzanne Armstrong has always loved fashion and began working in retail at age 16. After graduating with a fashion merchandising degree, she worked corporate retail for The Limited Corporation and Nordstrom before opening her first boutique, Mad Mad World, in northern Virginia. “It was filled with everything that inspired me, made me laugh and made my heart happy,” she says. “It attracted fun, upbeat, happy people—many of whom are still my customers today, after almost 30 years. Eventually I began designing my own ‘wearable art for the young at heart,’ known by fans as Clothes Encounters Clothing.”

Treatment for her breast cancer brought Armstrong and her husband to Asheville, where she opened HeARTspace Studio. “After a cancer journey, I wanted a space to create and express what lives in my heart,” she says. “I wanted a space that both inspired me and others to live their life with heart and soul-iciousness!”

HeARTspace Studio is located in unit #225 in Riverview Station, at 191 Lyman Street. For more information, call 252.305.6565, visit SoTotallySue.com or ArtToWearHouse.com, or find SoTotallySue on Facebook or Instagram.