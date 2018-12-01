Q Evon Jewelry Design Hosts Holiday Sale

World-renowned jeweler Q Evon (known by her fans simply as Q) will host her annual holiday sale the first two weekends of December at her studio in Weaverville’s picturesque Reems Creek Valley. Light refreshments will be available to shoppers browsing her handmade designs.

“We anticipate this being our largest sale ever,” she says of the event, which began several years ago as a local gathering of artisans to showcase and sell their artwork during the holidays. It has since become a yearly tradition for loyal customers. The sale will feature discontinued and overstock jewelry items discounted from 50–70 percent. Q’s latest designs will also be available for viewing and purchase.

“Since we began selling my pieces on luxury cruise lines worldwide several years ago, I have been moving into fine jewelry featuring 14k gold, rubies, emeralds and diamonds,” she says. “This means we have a ton of studio samples, overstocks and production pieces to clear out.”

Q Evon Jewelry Design began in 1996 as a small production business that quickly grew to hundreds of gallery and catalog accounts worldwide. Q’s current body of work is inspired by her passion for travel. Recent collections combine both gold and silver with an emphasis on texture and custom-cut stones.

Q Evon Jewelry Design is located at 839 Reems Creek Road, Weaverville. Event hours are Saturday and Sunday, December 1–2, and Saturday and Sunday, December 8–9, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. The studio will also be open by appointment Monday through Thursday, December 3–20. For more information, contact Q Evon Jewelry Design at info@qevon.com or 828.645.3842.