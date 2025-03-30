Feature Artist: Jessie Kastner

By Gina Malone

Artists approach their work in ways as different as the art that they produce. For Jessie Kastner, creative time is like a “soul dance.” She grew up outside of Philadelphia, raised as Catholic Italian and Native American. “Both ways of life couldn’t have been more different; however, my family made sure we had a nice balance between the two,” she says. “At a very young age, drawing and painting were always very natural for me.”

Kastner began her artistic journey studying at the Moore College of Art & Design and working in interior design and photography. “I worked in the interior design field for 17 years in which I spent many years designing model homes for builders and worked in high-end residential showrooms,” she says. She and her husband moved to South Carolina in 2005. During the recession of 2008, when the housing market crashed, they left their interior design and architecture careers to open a small artisan ice cream business. “Instead of drawing and painting, I used my creative energy to discover new ice cream flavors,” she says.

Now a full-time artist/metalsmith working out of her home studio, she draws upon intuition, love and energy to create her one-of-a-kind pieces. “In 2018, my beautiful father passed away after a long illness, and learning to metalsmith was a way to help heal my heart and grieve his passing,” she says. “As a Chiricahua Apache, I grew up hearing about my ancestors and a more natural, spiritual way of life which is how I live my life today. I channel everything that he has taught me into my work.”

She uses different metals and stones, all of which have energy and healing properties, to create her jewelry. “My art reflects my ancestral heritage, but I also want each piece to reflect me and my artistic and healing journey,” she says. “Every studio day starts with a cleansing of my space and a meditation. Each stone, whether turquoise or a gemstone, gives off energy and will tell me how they would like to be presented.” There are days when she experiences the soul dance as she creates, and then the energy flows. If it doesn’t happen, she steps away for a time.

“I truly believe that my purpose on this planet is to create these pieces for people that need them in their lives,” she says. “I always hope that people get the serenity, healing and empowerment they need while wearing the pieces that I create for them. I believe that every piece I create waits for their person and they will find it at a time when they need it the most.” She receives messages from people all over the world, sharing their stories. “I received a message one day from a client who purchased one of my cuffs and how it was gift to themselves for surviving cancer and wearing that cuff will remind them every day of their strength,” she says. “Those are the stories that keep me going and remind me that I am on the right track.”

Kastner’s work is available regionally at The Lucy Clark Gallery & Studio, in Brevard. “When Jessie reached out to me for possible representation I quickly realized that I had been following her work on social media and had always longed for her work to be in the gallery, never understanding that she actually lived in the area,” says gallery owner Lucy Clark. “Her use of mixed metals in her jewelry creations imbue each piece with a fresh approach to her craft, setting her apart from our turquoise and Southwestern-inspired jewelry. Her attention to detail in her finished pieces is exceptional and I am thrilled to be able to represent such a gifted artist.”

Even with her full-time art career, Kastner and her husband still have that other labor of love: the little ice cream shop. “I wake up every day so grateful and honored that I make art and that I am able to honor my beautiful dad’s spirit,” Kastner says. “Even though life can be difficult at times, it is such a beautiful journey.”

Jessie Kastner’s business is Abilene Sky. Learn more at AbileneSky.com, or on Facebook (AbileneSky) or Instagram @abilene_sky. The Lucy Clark Gallery & Studio is located at 51 West Main Street, Brevard.