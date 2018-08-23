Burnsville Farm to Fork Dinner Benefits Farm Community

On Sunday, August 26, TRACTOR Food and Farms will holds its 3rd annual Farm to Fork Dining in downtown Burnsville. Spirits and hors d’oeuvres will be served on the porch of the historic Nu Wray Inn beginning at 5 p.m., followed by dinner on the Town Square at 6 p.m. Proceeds from the ticketed event will support TRACTOR Food and Farms and its mission to aid farmers and the farming community.

“Attendees can expect a wonderful and enchanting night on the Square with amazing food that is sourced from local farmers and know that their participation goes to support small family farms and also to help grow the next generation of farmers through the Future Farmers of American program,” says Michael Graf, operations manager for TRACTOR Food and Farms. “One of our goals as a food hub is to keep local dollars here in the WNC economy and this event helps us work toward that goal. We anticipate selling out this year, so please get your tickets early.”

The featured chef for this year’s event is Taylor Montgomery of Mountain Air Country Club in Burnsville. Live entertainment will be provided by The 42nd Street Jazz Band.

TRACTOR Food and Farms is a nonprofit food hub that aggregates food from more than 50 local, small family farms in Western North Carolina, providing growers with access to a certified and insured packing facility that prepares their produce for grocery stores, restaurants and catering businesses. The organization’s goals include increasing income for farmers, preserving farmland and farm culture and expanding access to fresh, local produce.

To learn more, call the Burnsville-Yancey Chamber of Commerce at 828.682.7413 or TRACTOR Food and Farms at 828.536.0126. Tickets are $125 each and may be purchased at tractorfoodandfarms.com