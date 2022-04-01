From the Editor: April 2022

By Gina Malone

I look forward to the daily flood of press releases that pour into my mailbox from all over Western North Carolina. At this time of year, especially, and with coronavirus case numbers falling, enthusiasm for holding events is on the rise.

Always, I’m touched by how creatives from all disciplines—painters, musicians, makers, poets, dancers, actors—step forward generously to help those struggling or experiencing catastrophes—natural or man-made. Our admiration and support go to the many WNC businesses and artists standing with Ukraine in its war against Russia and holding events to raise money to help humanitarian efforts.

Some of the many happenings that may get us all out into the spring sunshine and back among smiling faces include Hendersonville’s Cider, Wine & Dine Weekend, Southern Highland Craft Guild’s mini pop-up fairs (p. 18), Isis Music Hall’s Asheville Sessions, Weaverville’s Art Safari and amphitheater performances by the Montford Park Players, celebrating 50 seasons of great theater.

Others marking anniversaries in 2022 include Grovewood Gallery, with 30 years of crafts exhibitions, and ASAP, supporting growers in WNC for 20 years. We also visit the old made new again: Burnsville’s Nu-Wray Inn, under new ownership, and Olive’s Porch, a new gathering place in Murphy that continues on a smaller scale the artisan traditions of the beloved and historic John C. Campbell Folk School.

In these troubled times for the planet, we must not forget Earth Day, which Laura Mahan reminds us is every day if you’re a naturalist. Gather the family for RiverLink’s annual Earth Day Kids Festival on April 24. In addition, Robert Turner offers some practical advice for how investments in agriculture and day-to-day individual actions and decisions can make a difference in climate change.

Happy Spring!