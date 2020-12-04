From the Editor: December 2020

By Gina Malone, Editor

The words are timeless: “Seeing is believing, but sometimes the most real things in the world are the things we can’t see.” So narrated Chris Van Allsburg in The Polar Express. The beautiful painting on our cover, Winter Locomotion, by Nadine Charlsen reminds me of that lovely Christmas story.

Allsburg wasn’t writing about that thing we can’t see, of course, but about faith and magic and imagination, the things we sometimes leave behind in childhood once we’re all grown up. That’s what’s so wonderful about the arts. They remind us of the enchantment in the world and take us into the imaginative minds of artists, most of whom say their art comes from the place inside them that remains full of childlike wonder.

The holidays also evoke that simple faith and wonder for many of us, and in this issue, we’ve rounded up some seasonal cheer.

The pandemic might mean we celebrate in different ways than customary: virtual productions like A Flat Rock Playhouse Christmas and Bardo’s A Ghost of Christmas Past or a drive-through experience of Winter Lights, but the same hard work goes into community events like these and the same easy joy can be derived from them.

In a year when traditional shopping has been difficult, we’re also highlighting some of our regional businesses as you plan last-minute gifts: independent bookstores, local online shopping and nonprofits who benefit, as will your friends and loved ones, from gift memberships.

We remember some WNC legends of literature, music and art: Wilma Dykeman, Nina Simone and the recently departed John Cram, who made gifts of his time, his vision and his inspiration to Asheville and WNC artists.

Until we’re past worrying our way through the long winter, let WNC’s thriving arts scene remind you of faith, magic and imagination. Make a resolution to support our artists and our local business communities, too, through the coming months.

Here’s to finding new ways to be joyous this holiday season!

Gina Malone can be reached at gina@thelaurelofasheville.com