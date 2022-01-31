From the Editor: February 2022

February is American Heart Month, and we at The Laurel choose this time just before the onset of spring to offer our annual Health & Wellness section. These days, we are all asked so often and by so many to focus on health—our own and that of others—as we seek to turn the tide of the pandemic. Here, we focus on a few other ways we can all take care of ourselves and our loved ones—from matters as simple as replacing our vacuum cleaner filters and wearing healing stones to more intensive steps such as addressing sleeplessness and strengthening our bodies.

While we wait for the world to grow healthier and safer, for the nomenclators of variants to have nothing else to name, for the chance to beam our smiles again, there are plenty of activities to enjoy safely here at the end of winter. There are regional books to read; captivating exhibitions to see, including at Center for Craft and American Folk Art & Framing; and concerts such as Asheville Symphony Orchestra’s Roaring Rhapsody to take in.

For those who appreciate the brisk air and minimalist landscape of February, think about running the annual Frostbite Race, visiting newly conserved land at King’s Bridge Wildlife Conservation Area in Mills River or seeking out the wonder of the Shadow of the Bear in Jackson County.

Alexandre Dumas said that “all human wisdom is contained in just these two words: ‘wait’ and ‘hope.’” Be sure to meet us back here in

March when we can all applaud our patience and see that, indeed, hope has brought us to a better time.

Gina Malone can be reached at gina@thelaurelofasheville.com.