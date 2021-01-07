From the Editor: January 2021

I learned from Suzanne Camarata, owner of The Gallery at Flat Rock, that 2021 has been named the International Year of Peace and Trust by the United Nations. No, it won’t erase last year from our memories. It doesn’t even make up for or make right all that’s still bedeviling our lives, but, perhaps, it gives us something to pin our hopes on. In a show themed Transcendence, The Gallery at Flat Rock’s artists demonstrate how art can transcend the worst of times and show us a path forward.

Peace. Trust. Hope. Good health. Revived economy. There are lots of things to wish for in the 21st year of the 21st century. 2020 was a year that asked much of all of us and took an unfair share from so many. The pandemic and the ensuing economic downturn forced us to come up with creative solutions to problems we hadn’t known we would face last year at this time—ones still with us as long as the virus still lurks. But hope in the form of vaccines is on the horizon.

Celebrations of the new and reflections on the old—that’s what January invites. Asheville Gallery of Art, anticipating brighter days, hosts Bringing in the Light, Blue Dharma Fine Art looks for the warmth in winter and Blue Spiral 1 celebrates 30 years with an exhibition appreciating its artists and its founder, and with eyes on the future.

With our 2021 Laurel Wedding section, we look at beginnings and the hope that lovers still place in bright futures, even at a time when large gatherings to celebrate nuptial bliss are on hold. Once again, vision prevails, with elopements and micro-weddings the new trends. Our cover art by Lynnette Driver evokes wedding bouquets—and spring. It’s not too early to be thinking of springtime blossoms even though winter’s winds may blow for weeks yet.

Let’s trust that with new beginnings comes the peace our world so desperately needs. We at The Laurel of Asheville wish all of you a happy, healthy and prosperous year full of new beginnings!

