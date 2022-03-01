From the Editor: March 2022

Dear March, come in!/How glad I am!/I looked for you before./Put down your hat —/You must have walked —/How out of breath you are! (Emily Dickinson)

I’m with you, Emily. Always overjoyed to welcome March’s visit. Doesn’t it feel just as if a finger snap suddenly woke us all from the cozy reverie of winter? Time to stand, stretch, gaze upon greenness and walk ourselves out into the warm world. Spring always kindles excitement for exhibitions, concerts, festivals, hikes—so much to do in our part of the world. Check out Arts in March in Brevard, ArtScape in Hendersonville and The Opera Locos at Wortham Theatre for starters.

MountainTrue adventures offer opportunities to appreciate the magic of spring as do fly fishing excursions with DB bar d Outfitters on our region’s pristine waters.

If the pandemic taught us anything, perhaps, it was new ways to learn. In our Education section and throughout the magazine, read about some great educational opportunities—whether in a school classroom, at a BYOB pottery class or in a painting workshop. For an exciting new venture in Asheville’s historic Burton Street neighborhood that promises experiential opportunities on a number of community fronts, see Bellamy Crawford’s story on Blue Note Junction. Read about some amazing educators like Ryan Mitchell, NC Western Region Teacher of the Year, and teachers at Franklin School of Innovation who are showing children how to love, nourish and protect our beautiful planet.

If March 20 finds you smiling as spring comes tripping along the path to your front door, well then you’re right on cue for International Day of Happiness. And to quote once more the wise Ms. Dickinson: “Such is the force of Happiness — The Least can lift a ton Assisted by its stimulus.”

Let’s lift ourselves out of the winter blahs and the pandemic blues to embrace springtime in WNC.

Gina Malone can be reached at gina@thelaurelofasheville.com