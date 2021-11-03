From the Editor: November 2021

November packs a lot into its thirty days: saints and souls, remembrance and gratitude, feasting and holiday shopping. Besides all that, as columnist Judith Canty Graves reminds us, it truly displays a quiet beauty all its own. Late fall and winter months are a time “when you feel the bone structure of the landscape,” said Andrew Wyeth.

The Veterans History Museum of the Carolinas in Brevard recognizes and honors our deserving veterans on November 11 with free tours of the museum, book signings and a ceremony. Even if you can’t make the ceremony, do make plans to visit the museum.

It’s time to sign up for this year’s White Squirrel Hiking Challenge, which lets participants set their own times to hit some magnificent trails. As you hike, take note of our struggling hemlock trees and consider supporting efforts by programs like the Hemlock Restoration Initiative that aim to save these Appalachian beauties.

The River Arts District holds its Studio Stroll the second weekend in November, with many fine artists, including our cover artist Deanna Chilian, ready to open their studios just in time for the holidays. Yes, the holidays! Already. What a golden opportunity at seasonal events and in galleries year-round to find exceptional gifts while supporting talented regional artists. Don’t forget Small Business Saturday on November 27.

Black Mountain, Brevard, Dillsboro and Hendersonville are among towns kicking off their holiday seasons. And don’t miss NC Arboretum’s always stunning Winter Lights experience.

Many of us had strange holidays last year, lovely still but lonely and unconventional as compared to years past. Enjoy—safely—this year’s celebrations ahead of the colder, darker winter months.

We thank all of you for reading The Laurel of Asheville and for supporting our arts and business communities all over Western North Carolina!

Gina Malone can be reached at gina@thelaurelofasheville.com