From the Editor: November 2022

With the arrival of November, we embark upon the season of giving and of giving thanks, whether it be for a laden holiday table or for the veterans who have served selflessly to help us all enjoy security and liberty in our daily lives. “You give but little when you give of your possessions,” begin lines from Kahlil Gibran’s The Prophet. “It is when you give of yourself that you truly give.” As has become tradition, just about the time the Thanksgiving leftovers are consumed comes the National Day of Giving, on November 29 this year.

As we put together each issue of The Laurel, we come across so many who give so much. Read about artists Ann Moorefield and Joan Payton, who found a way to turn their talents into awareness of women’s issues, with a project that is inspiring others to volunteer time and talents. Our Sustainability feature focuses on Asheville’s Animal Haven, where founders Barbara Bellows and Trina Hudson offer pastureland and shelter for homeless and abused farm animals.

With the approach of the holidays, calendars once again fill with chances for celebrations and opportunities to purchase art and handmade goods for gifts. Among upcoming events to circle in red are the Marshall Handmade Market, the Toe River Arts Studio Tour, Brevard’s The HeART of the Season and the River Arts District Studio Stroll. Winter Lights magic begins at the North Carolina Arboretum this month, and Dillsboro’s annual Festival of Lights and Luminaries is just around the corner.

During your holiday shopping, don’t forget Small Business Saturday on November 26.

We’re thankful for all of you, our readers and supporters. Have a happy Thanksgiving!

