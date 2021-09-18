From the Editor: September 2021

We’ve arrived at September. “The summer ended,” wrote James Baldwin. “Day by day, and taking its time, the summer ended.” Soon, birds will be winging onward and leaves swirling downward. Our Cover Artist, Shannon Whitworth, has provided us with a lovely cover celebrating the season. At The Gallery at Flat Rock, two artists gather with an arborist to talk about trees. And throughout Henderson County, the sweet bounty of orchards hangs ready for harvesting.

With milder days, come the festivals: Weaverville’s Art in Autumn, ColorFest in Dillsboro, Tryon’s International Film Festival, and Asheville’s WNC Garlic Fest, Blue Ridge Pride Festival and Village Art & Craft Fair, to name just a few.

The country marks the 20th anniversary of 9/11 this month, and the Blue Ridge Orchestra plans to honor first responders and essential workers who came to the aid of so many then and, with today’s pandemic, are still being called upon to risk their lives for others.

We at The Laurel of Asheville received with great sadness news of the passing of Robert Johnson, our Cover Artist for September. Blue Spiral 1’s Safe Spaces, North Carolina: Robert Johnson, Will Baker, Bryant Holsenbeck, which opens September 3, will honor Johnson’s amazing life’s work. “My paintings are about connecting with others in ways that can be accessed by a fairly large audience in a new way and, hopefully, will get people to see nature in a new way—not just a repetition of the old, traditional way,” he said. He worried about a growing disconnect between human beings and nature that might lead to more and more ecological disasters. Make time for Safe Spaces and remember Robert’s words and images as we strive harder to care for the planet.

As autumn unfolds so beautifully in these Southern Appalachian Mountains, we truly know how fortunate we are and are reminded with every drive along the Parkway or walk in the woods how important preserving our natural world is in every season.

