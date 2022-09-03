From the Editor: September 2022

September, more than any month, invites nostalgia. Is it the subtle shift to milder days, the memories of summers ending or school years beginning, the inevitability of winter, that make us reflective and reminiscent? Emily Dickinson recognized it in her poem that begins “September’s Baccalaureate/A combination is/Of Crickets – Crows – and Retrospects….” This month’s cover, Lucille In The Field by Brian Kuehn, evokes that backward glance perfectly.

The Asheville-born Bee City initiative, now a nationwide movement, looks back on 10 years of educating the public about pollinators and promoting habitats for them. And who of us could not use some pampering? Asheville Salt Cave, also celebrating 10 years, plans to mark the occasion with a mini wellness retreat. Jo Ann Thomas Croom’s new book, No Work in the Grave: Life in the Toe River Valley, visits the changes to a simple, agrarian culture brought about by Southern Railway’s arrival in our Appalachian region. Southern Highland Craft Guild presents its annual Heritage Day (p. 29), and Western Carolina University holds Mountain Heritage Day, both events celebrating olden times and ways.

After gazing into the past, life demands that we focus forward once again if, for nothing else, so we’ll know where we’re going. Looking ahead to fall elections, the Asheville Area Arts Council will host forums with Buncombe County candidates for city and county offices to hear ideas about issues pertaining to local arts and culture. Several organizations announce new seasons this month, including the Asheville Symphony, the Wortham Center for the Performing Arts and the Asheville Chamber Music Series, celebrating its 70th year.

Eudora Welty wrote, “It is our inward journey that leads us through time—forward or back, seldom in a straight line, most often spiraling…. As we discover, we remember; remembering, we discover….”

Enjoy memories, discoveries and the onset of autumn in our beautiful mountains!

Gina Malone can be reached at gina@thelaurelofasheville.com.