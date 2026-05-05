History Feature: Born to the Mountains ~ The Enduring Legacy of the Plott Hound

By Lauren Stepp

There was a time in Western North Carolina when survival depended on one thing: a dog with grit.

“The region was still wild country, and a good dog was integral to survival as a hunter, a protector and a friend,” says Bob Plott, a descendant of the family behind the Plott hound, a rugged big-game hunting breed.

According to Plott, the history of the canine stretches back to the mid-1700s, when Johannes Plott, a German immigrant, arrived in the American colonies with a small pack of hunting dogs brought from his homeland. Those dogs, believed to be descended from German tracking hounds, were bred for their ability to follow even faint scent trails across rugged terrain.

After settling in North Carolina, the Plott family continued to breed and refine the line, selecting for endurance, intelligence and a strong, steady voice that could carry.

By the early 1800s, the family had established roots in Haywood County, where the dogs were put to work tracking bear and boar, often across steep ridges and dense forest. Hunters relied on them not only to locate game but to hold it at bay until they could arrive. Their reputation grew steadily, and the dogs were passed down through generations, much like land or tools—a working asset essential to rural life.

Over time, as railroads reached the mountains and access to goods became more reliable, daily life began to shift. Families were no longer as dependent on hunting for survival, but the Plott hound remained a valued part of mountain culture. In 1989, it was recognized as North Carolina’s official state dog.

These days, Plott hounds are used in search and rescue, law enforcement and wildlife conservation. The breed has also gained recognition in competitive dog shows, including wins at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show.

“Never in their wildest dreams could my ancestors ever have imagined the world-wide notoriety that the Plott breed enjoys today,” says Plott. “But I think they would be proud of it, and I know that I am as well.”

This legacy will be celebrated at PlottFest in Maggie Valley. Held Saturday, May 16, the event features competitions, demonstrations and historical programs centered on the breed. Earlier in the month, Plott will share that same story in a more intimate setting on Thursday, May 7, during a presentation at the Transylvania County Library in Brevard.

For Plott, these events serve a simple purpose: keeping the story alive.

“It means the world to me to carry this forward,” he says. “My job is to keep the family fire burning and make sure our stories and heritage continue.”

Bob Plott will present Strike and Stay: The Story of the Plott Hound on Thursday, May 7, from 12–1 p.m. at the Transylvania County Library, 212 South Gaston Street, Brevard. PlottFest takes place Saturday, May 16, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Maggie Valley Festival Grounds, 3374 Soco Road, Maggie Valley. Admission is $10 for adults, with free entry for children 12 and under. For more information, visit BobPlott.net.