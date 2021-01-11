Laurel Weddings: Make It An Artistic Wedding

Our region is rich with opportunities to incorporate art and craft into your wedding celebrations. Check out these items from local artists that can be used to commemorate the big day, or be given as personalized, thoughtful gifts.

Ronda W Cassada Basketry

Ronda W Cassada can host bridal party gatherings where guests can make small baskets for flowers or to be given as wedding favors. “I am available for private parties and will work with them on a chosen basket for the workshop,” says Cassada. “This is a great way for the bridal party to get together.” Prices depend on the chosen basket, and Cassada will work with each individual for scheduling.

Elizabeth Porritt Carrington

Local artist Elizabeth Porritt Carrington paints personalized flower studies based on a bride’s bouquet. This was first inspired by a bride who discovered Carrington in her studio. “She saw the millefleur-inspired art I was making and asked if I could look at her wedding pictures and make a painting inspired by the flowers in her bouquet, using the same color palette,” Carrington says. “‘Millefleur’ translates from French as ‘thousands of flowers’ and this is indeed what I make.” Depending on the size, these commissioned pieces can take between one and three months.

Bowers’ Bridal Goddess

Bill Bowers has been painting wedding totems since the 1980s, and more recently he was inspired to create a new series of Bridal Goddesses. The original paintings are done with acrylic on canvas and are also available as prints. “The Bridal Goddess can be created with special, custom adornments that will embellish her gown using decorative motifs personal to the bride,” says Bowers. “On such a special day as this, what a great way to commemorate the bride with a customized, personal rendition of Iman the Bridal Goddess. She blesses the Holy Arrangement which spans time, culture and ceremony.”

T. Pennington Art Gallery

Giclée prints made from Teresa Pennington’s colored pencil drawings of the Biltmore Estate make a perfect gift or commemorative item for anyone married in the Asheville area. She also has drawings of the Smoky Mountains, the Blue Ridge Parkway, waterfalls and other gifts in her gallery on Main Street in Waynesville. The prints are available in many sizes, on paper and on canvas, and can be personalized and framed.

Twigs and Leaves Gallery

Twigs and Leaves Gallery has a wealth of items that make perfect wedding gifts or accessories. Michael Michaud’s jewelry, made of freshwater pearls and hand patinaed bronze castings of natural materials, makes a lovely accessory for a bride or mother of the bride. Other beautiful gifts include stained glass by Terry Zigmund and wooden bowls by Michael Lalone.

For more information, email basketclasses20@gmail.com or call 828.772.4904, visit ElizabethCarringtonArt.com, BlueDharmaFineArt.com, TPennington.com or TwigsandLeaves.com.