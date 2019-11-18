Marshall Hosts Annual Handmade Market

The Marshall Handmade Market will take place at Marshall High Studios on the weekend before Thanksgiving, Saturday and Sunday, November 23 and 24. The market will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both days. “This market is run entirely by local artists in the Marshall community who have been involved for the last decade,” says organizer Jocelyn Mosser. “The show is juried with the intention of showcasing our beloved return artists as well as a handful of talented folks who are participating for the first time.”

The location of the market creates a unique atmosphere. Marshall High Studios is a two-story brick high school from the 1920s. Now repurposed as a collection of artist studios, the building is situated on Blannahassett Island, a ten-acre swath of land in the French Broad River. During the market, resident artists will open up their studios in the building’s former classrooms and more than 40 makers will fill the auditorium with booths. Locally made pastries and lunch from Smashbox Mobile Kitchen will be available for purchase.

More than 120 applicants applied for a space at this year’s market. “The jury was tasked with being even more intentional when choosing the accepted artists, and they gave particularly fine attention to balancing the number of makers in each medium,” says Mosser. “This way, the market should offer a really even distribution of potters to printmakers, jewelers to woodworkers and more.”