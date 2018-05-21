Natural Treats Have Dogs Barkin’ for More

Angie Hughes has found a way to package her love for animals, dogs especially, into tasty treats that she hopes keep them healthy for their whole lives. She established Barkin’ For More almost two years ago. “I’m trying to help people learn a little more about what they are feeding their pups and how diet can help with behavioral issues and health concerns,” she says. “If you look at the list of ingredients, can’t pronounce half of them and wouldn’t eat it yourself, why give it to your best friend to eat?”

Her dog treats are all-natural and grain-free and come in three flavors: Peanut Butter Bacon, Peanut Butter Berry and Peanut Butter Pumpkin. They are her biggest sellers among the other products she produces. Good for dogs with allergies, they can also entice dogs to move beyond pickiness. “A lot of people tell me that their dogs refuse to eat their food,” Hughes says. “They tried changing brands of food, adding things to the food; nothing was helping. They try my treats and crumble them in a bowl of kibble and their dogs lick the bowl.”

Before she packages them, she says, the treats have to pass the taste test. “I always try one from each batch before I bag them to make sure they taste good. My husband likes that part.”

Hughes has a background as a veterinary technician. It was learning that her beloved dog of 15 years, Dixie, likely developed a tumor on her gall bladder because of her diet that led Hughes to develop her all-natural treats. Future plans include producing dog food as well and opening a store where she can sell her products.

Her products are available online, at farmers’ markets and at special events. She makes dog shampoos using castile soap, essential oils and crushed oats. “I originally made them to help my French bulldog with her skin allergies,” she says, “and the things I tried worked so well for her that I added those to my product line and they work for others too. That makes me so happy.” Varieties include Lavender/Coconut, Bugs Be Gone and Soothing Oatmeal. Other products available on her website include t-shirts, decals and blankets. Hughes also offers services in training and socialization.

To learn more, visit barkinformore.com or find Barkin’ For More on Facebook.