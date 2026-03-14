The Farmer’s Table: Native Wild Plants Offer Delicious Nourishment

By Lyric East

The warming rains of March mark a distinct time in the growing season here in Southern Appalachia. Soil temperatures are slowly rising, yet frosts are still a frequent possibility. The first seeds of spring greens and radishes are being planted, yet most aren’t quite ready to make an appearance at the farmers market. Winter storage crops like sweet potatoes, squashes and onions have mostly been eaten. March is truly an in-between time, when bridging the gap in tended crops can be accomplished through a bit of wild food gathering.

As local farms awaken from winter’s slumber and begin to prepare beds for the growing season, wild plants are bursting forth exuberantly to provide place-based nourishment as we collectively stretch our rested bodies. Wild alliums like ramps and spring onions provide a pungent wake-up call through their aromatic flavors, bringing an inner heat to our digestive systems. Vitamin-rich wild greens like chickweed and nettle offer salad and sauté opportunities. Strong bitter allies like dandelion greens can be made into tonics to cleanse the liver of toxins.

One readily recognizable native wild food is the blue violet (Viola sororia). These beloved harbingers of warming days begin to make themselves known underfoot in March, with blooms sprinkling pastel auras across lawns and meadows. Note that African violets (Saintpaulia ionantha) are unrelated and are distinctly not edible. As non-native plants, the African violet only thrives as a potted houseplant in our region so you don’t have to worry about finding them in a local meadow.

Both the heart-shaped leaves and pleated flowers of the native blue violet are edible. Medicinally, violets are believed to support the health of our lymphatic systems, helping to move stagnant energy and fluids that may have accumulated through winter. Violets are also a good source of Vitamins A and C. Since they grow low along the ground, harvesting violets is, by necessity, a get-down-on-your-knees activity. Direct contact with the Earth, known in the wellness world as “earthing,” is widely known to contribute a plethora of health benefits—both mental and physical—from increasing serotonin levels to lowering blood pressure.

One of my favorite ways to welcome in the shifting springtime is to make a batch of wild violet tea. Wild violets, when steeped in water, produce a beautiful blue tea. But hold on—that’s not the end. When mixed with an acid like lemon juice, the tea turns a brilliant, bright pink. A truly local, medicinal pink lemonade! It tastes even sweeter when shared with friends on a springtime porch, particularly after a long day of working in the garden.

Of course, any wild food gathering must be guided by a strong embodied relationship to plants and place. It is essential to be absolutely certain when identifying plants to be consumed, as well as maintaining an awareness of where the plants are growing. Along a sidewalk on a busy greenway where lots of dogs like to mark their territory? Likely not the best place to fill your plate. Always learn from local foragers before trying wild plants yourself.

Susi Gott Séguret, director of The Quintessential Table in Madison County, has been acquainting people with place-based foods for decades. “I love opening people’s eyes to what is under their feet, and at their fingertips in almost any setting,” she says. “It’s practically useful to know what is edible, in case of finding oneself without a way to the grocery store, but wild edibles are also delicious, beautiful and ultra-nutritious.”

Lyric East is an artist, writer and owner of Wild East Farm. Find her photos and publications at WildEastFarm.com. Her farm-grown foods are available weekly at the RAD Farmers Market and the North Asheville Tailgate Market. Learn more about The Quintessential Table at QuintessentialTable.com

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Wild Violet Pink Lemonade

2 cups fresh wild blue violet flowers

1/2 gallon (8 cups) water

1/4 cup local honey

1/2 cup lemon juice

Bring water to a boil on the stove. Turn off and remove from heat. Add violet flowers and cover to steep. Allow to steep and cool for 20-30 minutes. The water will become a beautiful blue tea.

After steeping, strain out violet flowers and pour tea into a half-gallon Mason jar or other pitcher.

Add lemon juice and honey, stirring well. The tea will turn a bright pink color when lemon juice is added! Add more honey or lemon juice, as desired. Allow to cool to room temperature on the counter, then refrigerate or serve with ice cubes.