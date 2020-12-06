Memberships Make Thoughtful Holiday Gifts

By Gina Malone

This month begins with Giving Tuesday, the annual reminder to us all that nonprofits depend on charitable giving—and more so than ever this year. Disruptions in incomes have made giving harder for some, while at the same time organizations providing services, outreach or just a place to breathe outdoors have become more beneficial in these pandemic times. There are many ways to help our wonderful, regional nonprofits, including buying gift memberships for those on our holiday lists. In this time of climate uncertainty and with development creeping upon much of our wild spaces, there are two Asheville nonprofits, in particular, that offer much in the way of protected spaces and educational benefits.

The North Carolina Arboretum allows gifting of memberships on any level, with Individual ($50) and Household ($70) being the most common. “The purchaser receives an email with information and a digital gift certificate that they can print off and give to their recipient,” says Whitney Smith, marketing and public relations manager for NC Arboretum. “As a member of the Arboretum, you get free parking year-round, support the Arboretum’s nonprofit and its mission-based programming, receive discounts to classes, events, the gift shop and bistro and gain reciprocal access to more than 300 gardens and arborea across the US.” Gift memberships are available anytime, but if planning them as 2020 holiday gifts, staff members recommend purchase by Tuesday, December 15, to ensure timely delivery.

The 434 acres of protected forest that make up the Arboretum contain more than 10 miles of hiking and biking trails in addition to thousands of flowers, shrubs and trees in the landscapes and gardens. The Arboretum provides year-round programming, including workshops and classes for children and adults. The fall campaign, The Path Forward, seeks donations by the end of 2020 to help support staff who work on trails, in the gardens and in virtual classrooms.

The Botanical Gardens at Asheville (BGA) provides another sanctuary for native plants, and this year it celebrated its 60th year. “From the very beginning, the Gardens has been a grassroots, community-supported organization,” says Elaine Smyth, president of the Gardens’ board of directors. “Our members’ dues provide the core support that has always kept the Gardens going, through good times and bad, and have kept the Gardens absolutely free for everyone to visit.”

Basic annual memberships start at $40 for a household and provide discounts at the gift shop (online since October) and for classes. Members also receive The New Leaf, the BGA’s quarterly newsletter.

“With the closing of the gift shop in March and the cancellation of our in-person classes, we have a big hole in our budget,” Smyth says. “If you have friends or family who enjoy the Gardens or who love gardening and native plants, you couldn’t find a better holiday gift than a gift membership to the BGA. You will honor the recipient and give back to the community at the same time.”

To learn more about the organizations and to purchase gift memberships, visit NCArboretum.org and AshevilleBotanicalGardens.org.