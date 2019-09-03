Green Built Alliance Regenerative Design Workshops

The nonprofit Green Built Alliance will host a monthly series of regenerative design workshops through the fall and winter of 2019. The workshops are intended for building professionals such as architects, contractors, interior designers and landscape architects, as well as the general public looking for inspiration and information on green building and regenerative design. “Regenerative buildings are designed to have a positive impact on the environment, as well as the community and our health and well-being,” says Sam Ruark-Eastes, executive director of Green Built Alliance. “We hope these workshops and the updates to our certification program will help educate and engage more local building professionals in regenerative design.”

This month’s workshop will be a three-day series held from Friday, September 6, through Sunday, September 8. The topic will be hempcrete, a rapidly renewable, non-toxic building material. Green Built Allliance is bringing hempcrete expert Chris Magwood to Asheville to teach the workshop. “The curriculum is based on our experience with mixing and installing hempcrete in over a dozen permitted buildings across Ontario, Canada,” says Magwood. “While we do share our recipes, formulas, mixing equipment and placement techniques, what we really try to teach is an understanding of why we do things the way we do, and that allows people to be able to make informed adjustments as necessary on their own projects.”

On October 16, Sean and Laura Sullivan will host a workshop titled Exploring Indoor Air Quality Through Whole Living. Other topics for workshops in the coming months include biophilia, energy efficiency and ecological site preparation.