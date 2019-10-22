Living Web Farms Presents Holiday Skill Share

Registration is open for the 4th annual Make It! Don’t Buy It! Skill Share, presented by Living Web Farms. The event will take place on November 23, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Warren Wilson College in the Myron Boon Building. The day will be filled with workshops taught by local artists with the intention of reducing disposable holiday gifts in favor of handmade, sustainable presents. “This year’s Skill Share will remain dedicated to hands-on learning and supporting local artists, but will be greatly expanded to include more workshops, greater capacity for attendance, a kids program, live music and a raffle,” says Meredith Leigh, director of education and outreach at Living Web Farms.

Workshops run in two blocks, one from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and one from 2–5 p.m. A few workshops will be half-sessions to allow individuals to attend three or four workshops within the day. Topics this year include block printing, leather stitching, making preserves, blacksmithing, fiber arts, vegetable fermentation, wreathmaking, herbal bodycare and printmaking, among others. Roots + Wings School of Art and Design will host mirror programming for youth ages 6 to 14, with classes in printmaking and fiber arts. There will also be free games and activities for families, a raffle and a vendor gallery where local artists and the Skill Share teaching artists will sell their original work. “The Skill Share is a unique event that combines a joyful celebration and curated craft fair with an unparalleled opportunity to work with your hands, learn from a skilled artist and make gifts for those you love,” says Leigh.

The Myron Boon Building is located at 701 Warren Wilson Road in Swannanoa. For more information or to register for workshops, visit SkillShareWNC.com.