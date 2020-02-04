Organic Growers School Homestead Dreams Workshop

Organic Growers School (OGS) will host a Homestead Dreams Workshop on Saturday, February 8, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Creekside Farms Education Center. “Land-based living takes diverse skills, extensive resources and ongoing learning,” says Lee Warren, executive director of OGS. “We know from experience how many costly mistakes can be made through ignorance of systems and lack of self-assessment. We aim to help people move towards self reliance in an enjoyable and sustainable manner.”

The exploratory workshop is intended for beginners who are interested in incorporating agriculture, renewable energy, green building, land planning, hand-made products and land-based living into their lives. Over the course of the day, participants will learn about mapping and site design, resource assessment, land literacy and planning, and there will also be time for sharing stories and networking. “This workshop allows exploration both internally, through clarifying values, and externally through engaging with others who share similar dreams,” says Warren. “Our goal is for participants to become successful and sustainable in their journey towards homesteading.”

Creekside Farms Education Center is located at 339 Avery Creek Road in Arden. For more information or to register, visit OrganicGrowersSchool.org/Gardeners/Homestead-Dreams.