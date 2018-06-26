Organic Growers School Partners With Balsam Mountain Preserve

By Natasha Anderson

Balsam Mountain Preserve, a conservation-oriented residential community in the Sylva area of the Blue Ridge Mountains, has partnered with North Carolina-based farming organization, Organic Growers School (OGS), to create farming opportunities and implement educational programming and experiences within the Preserve. In addition to cultivating fresh herbs and produce for residents year-round, the farms will also supply the new Members’ Grille and nearby Tavern that are scheduled to open in early 2020.

“Designing residential communities with agriculture as a central component is smart, aesthetically pleasing and community-minded,” says OGS executive director Lee Warren. “We’re excited to partner with the Preserve to further their commitment to conservation and help achieve their vision of weaving a garden and farm into the larger community.”

Balsam Mountain Preserve’s first organic garden will be located in the community’s new Doubletop Village, a mountain hamlet of dining and recreational amenities surrounded by 23 cottages that are currently under development. Long-range farming goals include a larger farm to facilitate Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) and an outdoor classroom with educational programs for all ages.

“We are excited about the possibilities of education and locally grown vegetables right here in our own backyard,” says Balsam Mountain Preserve chief operating offi cer Joseph Dellinger. “Having the entire family involved in such a great community amenity is sure to give our members the chance to connect and make lasting memories.”

To learn more about the farm partnership or inquire about homeownership at Balsam Mountain Preserve, call their sales offi ce at 866.452.3456 or visit balsammountainpreserve.com. To learn more about Organic Growers School, visit organicgrowersschool.org