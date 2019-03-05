Workshop on Water Management March 8

In partnership with the Organic Growers School (OGS), Living Web Farms will host a workshop titled Water and Agriculture—Critical Consciousness for Healing the Planet. The workshop will take place at Living Web Farms on Friday, March 8, from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Water and Agriculture will be led by John Todd and his son Jonathan, both of whom have worked to restore waterways all over the world. From waste treatment to treating ponds for harmful algae blooms to designing municipal rain gardens, the Todds bring a wealth of experience to the full-day class, which will use the Living Webs Farm pond as a case study. “Anyone managing water, from a household scale to a municipal water planner, could benefit from the ecological solutions that we’ve learned through our time working with water management,” says Jonathan. “For any community that is dealing with climate change and food production and trying to become more sustainable and food independent, the way we deal with our water and nutrients is a liability. With ecological design, we can convert liabilities like nutrients and runoff and stormwater into assets, like water going to the aquifer and nutrients going to the soil.”

The Todds have a toolbox of ecoprinciples and techniques for working with the land to mimic nature. This workshop is not intended only for advanced farmers or large-scale planners— individuals can also benefit. “There are broad implications for people from all walks of life,” says Meredith Leigh with Living Web Farms. “The work that the Todds do is huge in terms of water consciousness and water cycles and water quality consciousness on any level. You can pick and choose their techniques for something as small as flooding in your backyard or waste water management.”

Living Web Farms is at 176 Kimzey Road in Mills River. To register for the workshop, go to OrganicGrowersSchool.org. Scholarship applications available at LivingWebFarms.org.