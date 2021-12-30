The Laurel of Asheville Winter Wedding Guide 2022

It is said that love will find a way. Always. Since March of 2020, when our world changed for all and perhaps forever, the push has been on to find ways to work around the pandemic and still find joy. And where is joy more evident than in a wedding ceremony? Sure, planning may have to take a few additional aspects into account—the safety of the guests and the wedding party, a larger budget than originally anticipated as pent-up demand after postponements occurs—but couples and wedding planners are resourceful, creative and determined.

Our 2022 Winter Wedding Guide encourages local options, for who better knows the best foods, venues, fashion, jewelry, services and gifts than your Western North Carolina neighbors? When planning decorations and gifts, consider local artists who put the personal touch on everything they create and are willing to work with couples toward coming as close to perfect as possible. “The variety of styles, colors, sizes and prices makes the gift of art affordable on any budget, and the selection of a perfect gift for a special couple easy and fun,” says Haywood County glass artist Carol Roden, who makes custom fused glass pieces that, she says, “celebrate the fusion” of lives as well.

Local caterers like Food Experience and Olive Catering understand regional cuisines and help couples lay out a delectable spread reflective of their own backgrounds and stories. The abundance of venues in WNC from the cozy intimacy of inns and historic homes to the wide-open spaces on mountainsides must make that decision one of the most difficult for couples to make. We visit with a few regional venues, whose owners tell us how place and attention to detail can make all the difference.

In addition, our guide visits with jewelers, fashion designers and nail technicians, an officiant, a photographer and a transportation company—in short, everything you need to plan the perfect beginning. We at The Laurel hope that, for all the couples who have been disappointed but patient and now are ready to work around circumstances, love will light the way to a safe, memorable and beautiful ceremony and celebration!