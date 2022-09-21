Visit Dillsboro for the 14th Annual ColorFest

Dillsboro’s annual fine art and crafts fair, ColorFest, will take place on Saturday, October 1, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Forty artisans and crafters will line Front Street to demonstrate and sell their work, with prizes for first and second place in fine art and fine craft, as well as one Best of Show winner sponsored by the Dillsboro Merchants Association.

Cory Plott has been participating in ColorFest since 2014. Using a scholarship from Dogwood Crafters, Plott attended the Haywood Community College professional Crafts program beginning in 2011 focusing on Pottery. He started Plottware Pottery in 2013 and credits the Dillsboro Merchants Association with helping him get his business off the ground. “I enjoy the juried portion of the show—it’s remarkable seeing the talent of Appalachia,” says Plott. “ColorFest gives local artists like me an opportunity to showcase their wares in front of a supportive and buying crowd.”

In addition to perusing the wares in a variety of media, there will be a schedule of entertainment, opening with a performance by The J. Creek Cloggers dance team at 11 a.m. At noon, husband-and-wife duo Twelfth Fret will take the stage, followed by Susie Copeland at 1 p.m. and 2 p.m.

For more information, call Brenda Anders at Dogwood Crafters, 828.506.8331, or go to VisitDillsboro.org.