Wedding Guide Summer 2021: Carri Bass Brings Years of Experience to Wedding Shoots

By Natasha Anderson

Photographer Carri Bass describes her style as “traditional with a twist,” focused more on candid shots than posed portraits. Though she believes some tradition should be included in the way of group photos of family and friends and couples portraits, she loves to capture those moments that reveal the personalities of her subjects.

“I am laid back, but have been in this business for 20 years, so I am also experienced enough to organize and keep things flowing,” she says.

Bass has a full-service studio in Tryon, with a second site in Greenville, SC, and also does extensive on-location work. Both her skill and style are born of her years of experience, first as a young woman working in professional film labs, then doing everything from corporate, real estate, event, equine and pet photography, to overseas documentary work, magazine shoots and fine art photography.

Her process for weddings begins with a consultation with the couple to get an idea of what they have in mind, their likes and dislikes and to give them some advice from experience. Next, for many, is an engagement shoot at the couple’s chosen location or wandering around Tryon or another nearby town, taking advantage of photographic opportunities in restaurants, shops, parks and art galleries. Later, a bridal session may take place. By the time Bass photographs the couple’s wedding, she has often developed a relationship with them that enables them to feel at ease and helps her to further uncover their essence.

“I enjoy the excitement of the day, and I feel that I have gotten to know the couple fairly well,” says Bass. “I truly feel this is their time and I want to express their style and desires.”

Bass’ strategy for the wedding day is to arrive early, taking as many photographs as possible in advance, so that she can concentrate on the bride and groom during and after the ceremony and avoid holding up the reception. “Getting the couple to the party to enjoy their guests is important,” she says. “My goal is to get as many photos as possible without constantly being on the couple’s coattails.”

The Carri Bass Photography studio in Tryon is located at 94 North Trade Street. Detailed information, including sample photos and package options with prices, is available at CarriBass.com. Email Carri@CarriBass.com or call 864.598.9880 with questions.