Compassionate Expressions Mountain Inn & Healing Sanctuary in Leicester

Reva Tunnell has a long and storied career that led to her arrival in Asheville. She started as a songwriter in Los Angeles before working her way up the corporate ladder at UPS in Atlanta. In 1998, dissatisfaction led her to pursue the advice of a psychic, which ultimately led her to Barbara Brennan’s School of Healing and a career in energy healing. Through automatic writing, she was inspired to seek land in Asheville. “I surrendered everything I had worked on for years to follow this piece of guidance,” she says. “I knew immediately when I stepped foot on this property that this was it. I thought I was just going to do hands-on healing and open a healing sanctuary. I had no idea I was going to be an innkeeper too!”

Nestled in a quiet cove on 40 private acres in Leicester, Tunnell’s retreat property is called Compassionate Expressions. Compassionate Expressions offers year-round lodging, spa services, special event rentals and spiritual and wellness workshops. “I can honestly say, I am now living my wildest dreams,” Tunnell says. “I am deeply dedicated to my energy healing practice in helping others trust and follow their own inner guidance to tap into their deepest soul longing. That is what this life is all about.”

Compassionate Expressions Mountain Inn & Healing Sanctuary is located at 207 Robinson Cove Road, Leicester. For more information, call 828.683.6633 or visit CompassionatExpression.com.