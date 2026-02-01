Health & Wellness: West Asheville Aesthetics & Wellness Offers Range of Treatments for Whole Body Wellness

By Kathleen O. Brown

Rooted in a philosophy that emphasizes the health of the body as a whole, West Asheville Aesthetics & Wellness owner and operator Dawn Hanson says her practice integrates wellness and aesthetics services that support natural outcomes, healthy skin and overall wellness.

“A core belief behind our work at West Asheville Aesthetics & Wellness is that how we feel—and what’s happening inside our bodies—directly influences how we appear on the outside,” says Hanson, an Aesthetic FNP-C whose background includes more than 20 years of experience as an RN.

Located on Haywood Road in West Asheville, the mission of West Asheville Aesthetics & Wellness is to empower its clients by enhancing their confidence, beauty and overall well-being through natural and minimalist approaches in a supportive and inclusive environment.

Hanson and her team at West Asheville Aesthetics & Wellness offer a range of treatments to enhance health and wellness including microneedling, regenerative therapies, collagen-stimulating injectables and advanced laser treatments designed to improve skin quality gradually and naturally.

“From an aesthetics perspective, we emphasize skin health and regeneration over quick fixes—prioritizing collagen stimulation, skin revision and treatments that support the structure and integrity of the skin over time,” Hanson says.

West Asheville Aesthetics & Wellness offers metabolic health support through GLP-1s and hormone and full-body support through acupuncture, she says, recognizing the close connection between hormonal health, inflammation and long-term vitality.

“One of our newer areas of focus is bioidentical hormone replacement therapy, supporting patients through perimenopause, menopause and hormonal imbalances that impact energy, mood, sleep, metabolism, skin and overall quality of life,” Hanson says.

West Asheville Aesthetics & Wellness offers skin treatments with the MOXI™ laser, a fractionated, non‑ablative laser that can address uneven pigmentation and sun damage, dull or rough texture, early fine lines and overall skin clarity and radiance.

The practice also offers massage, hair loss treatments and IV and vitamin therapy. In addition to needling, acupuncture services can be complemented with cupping, gua sha, ear seeds and moxibustion.

Classic facials include deep cleansing, exfoliation and hydration for the rejuvenation of the complexion with customizable add-ons available such as red light therapy, dermaplaning, extractions and facial massage.

West Asheville Aesthetics & Wellness also has membership packages that offer savings to clients and help them ensure skincare regimens remain on track.

Hanson brings to her practice years of experience and training in aesthetics including foundational training in dermal fillers and neurotoxin treatments at InjectionU and Skin by Lovely in Portland, OR.

She says her approach to aesthetics is grounded in her belief in enhancing natural beauty and she creates personalized treatment plans for her patients with the understanding that each individual’s aesthetic journey is unique and evolves over time.

“Equally important is the environment we strive to create—a welcoming, non-pretentious space grounded in education, trust and individualized care,” Hanson says. “Our practice is deeply connected to community, resilience and meeting people where they are, especially in a world that often feels rushed and transactional.”

West Asheville Aesthetics & Wellness is located at 747 Haywood Road, Suite 201 in West Asheville. Learn more at WestAshevilleAesthetics.com.