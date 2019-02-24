When Ines Clark opened The Salt Spa of Asheville and Himalayan Salt Cave Sanctuary seven years ago, her vision was for the business to become a place for healing and relaxation. “Our intention is to lift people up and make them feel good, safe and peaceful,” she says. The Salt Spa of Asheville is unique because it offers a scientifically approved version of salt therapy. Guests breathe dry salt air created by a halogenerator. In addition to salt therapy, The Salt Spa of Asheville also offers massages and an exclusive, far-infrared salt bed.

Salt miners in the 1800s were the first to discover the benefits of their work environment. “The early salt miners exhibited strong, healthy immune systems, because we know that salt is anti-bacterial and anti-inflammatory, cleanses the respiratory system and invites healthy breathing,” says Clark. “Much later, in the 1980s, European pulmonary physicians and scientists studied the micro-climate of European salt mines in countries like the Ukraine, Poland, Russia and Austria.” Following these studies, the halogenerator was developed to re-create the salt air environment above ground.

Regular visitors to The Salt Spa of Asheville have reported relief from asthma and emphysema as well as decreased bouts of the common cold. “And many of our guests come to simply de-stress, enjoy the deep relaxation and peaceful time they experience in our salt spa,” says Clark. “Giving oneself the gift for some relaxation, slowing down and breathing deeply can only be a positive thing. The benefits of salt therapy are unique to each individual and can help with maintaining one’s overall health.”

The Salt Spa of Asheville and Himalayan Salt Cave Sanctuary is located at 473 Hendersonville Road in Asheville. For more information, visit SaltSpaAsheville.com.