Asheville GreenWorks Environmental Awards Features Inaugural Trashion Show

Asheville GreenWorks will host its annual Environmental Awards on Saturday, April 14, beginning at 5 p.m. at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel, Asheville-Biltmore. For more than 30 years, GreenWorks has hosted the Environmental Excellence Awards to recognize individuals, organizations, schools and businesses with a demonstrable commitment to sustainability and environmental advocacy. “We want to bring positive attention to locals who are doing extraordinary work to make our environment more sustainable,” says Dawn Chavez, GreenWorks executive director. All proceeds from the event will go to fund the GreenWorks Youth Environmental Leadership Program (YELP), which engages youth living in low-income neighborhoods with work experiences that emphasize the importance of caring for the natural environment.

This year’s Environmental Awards will include a Trashion Show featuring the work of more than 20 local designers. All designs that appear in the Trashion Show are made completely from materials headed to the landfill or recycling facility. “This will be GreenWorks’ new, signature event, an Oscar-like evening of high-fashion and a prestigious awards show,” says Chavez.

The Trashion Show will feature both novice and professional designers starting as young as 11 years old. Kim Williams, who has a design background, will be producing a Game of Thrones-themed outfit using mostly paper products. “I saw this as a challenge to work in a different medium,” she says. “GreenWorks is one of the most effective nonprofits working in the area to better our quality of life. If you consider yourself an advocate for the environment, you should be at this event.”

The DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel is located at 115 Hendersonville Road. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit ashevillegreenworks.org/trashion.