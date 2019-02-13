Free Gardening Lectures in Buncombe County

The popular Gardening in the Mountains (GITM) lecture series, led by Buncombe County Extension Master Gardener Volunteers (EMGVs), will start on Thursday, February 21, with a talk on Living Soil. Held from 10 a.m. to noon on the third Thursday of each month through October, GITM lectures are usually held at the the Cooperative Extension Office.

Because of the popularity of the series in past years, the EMGVs have added Saturday Seminars to this year’s calendar. The first Saturday Seminar, “What Pruning Tools to Use and Tool Sharpening Class,” will be held on February 16 from 10 a.m. to noon. “Part of the mission statement for the Buncombe County EMGVs is to continuously learn in order to expand our knowledge of current research-based horticulture practices and share those practices with the community,” says EMGV Barb Harrison. “GITM and the Saturday Seminars offer a great opportunity for members of this community to learn practical knowledge on how to garden successfully in the unique environment of Western North Carolina.”

Both GITM and the Saturday Seminars provide information about gardening-related topics and apply research-based information generated at NC State University. Many speakers will reference The Learning Garden directly outside of the Cooperative Extension Office, a recently established group of gardens that are solely for the purpose of educating the public on sustainable gardening practices. Other topics for this year’s series include “Pruning Small Trees and Shrubs” on March 2 and “What is Different About Gardening in WNC” on March 21.

The Cooperative Extension Office is located at 49 Mount Carmel Road in Asheville. The EMGVs can also provide speakers on gardening topics for the public at other venues with six weeks advanced notice. For more information about booking a speaker or attending the GITM or Saturday Seminars, call the Cooperative Extension Office at 828.255.5522 or visit BuncombeMasterGardener.org.