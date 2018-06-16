Asheville GreenWorks invites the community to Pollination Celebration Week, a series of events to educate and engage the public with the importance of local pollinators. “One out of every three bites of food we eat comes from pollinators doing their thing,” says GreenWorks executive director Dawn Chávez. “This week of events helps raise awareness of the importance of pollinators and the diversity of pollinators beyond honeybees, such as native bees, moths, bats, butterflies and birds. The more we know about our local ecosystem, the better job we can do of taking care of it.”

Pollinator Week is celebrated nationally the third full week of June. Asheville’s events will kick off with the GreenWorks Garden Tour on Saturday, June 16, at 9:30 a.m. “The GreenWorks Garden Tour is extremely exciting because its goal is to show that gardens can be beautiful and sustain pollinators,” says Phyllis Stiles, founder and director of Bee City USA and Bee Campus USA. “Garden guests will find labeled native plants and pollinator experts on hand to explain habitat needs for monarch and other butterflies, a diversity of bee species, hummingbirds, moths, pollinating flies and beetles. It will be very experiential.” Other events include a children’s pollinator program and craft at West Asheville Library; a screening of The Guardians at the Grail Moviehouse; and a tour and plant sale at Carolina Native Nursery. Many events are free.

“Each event during the Pollination Celebration offers a unique way of learning about and engaging with pollinators, from building a bee hotel to going on a pollinator safari to featuring a documentary film on monarch habitat in Mexico,” says Chávez. “There truly is something for everyone during Pollination Celebration Week.”

For more information, visit ashevillegreenworks.org/pollination-celebration.