Celebrate the Arts in Brevard March 27-28

For the third year, businesses in Brevard will host Arts in March on Friday, March 27, from 5–8 p.m. and Saturday, March 28, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The kickoff on Friday includes open studios and galleries, meet-and-greet events with artists and authors, menu specials at area restaurants, and live music at various locations. Additional events celebrating visual, performing, culinary, fashion and healing arts will be held throughout the day on Saturday.

“This is our third year to host Arts in March and showcase the diverse and extraordinary talent that exists in the art community of Brevard and Transylvania County,” says Nancy Coleman, promotions coordinator for Heart of Brevard, a nonprofit that promotes local arts and culture in the downtown.

Many artists and business owners, including Rebecca Smith of Sun Dragon Art & Fiber, have been a part of the annual festivities since the event began. Smith looks forward to artist demos and classes in her new larger location in downtown Brevard. “I love meeting the residents of Brevard and showing off my passion for yarns, knitting and crocheting, along with all the other artistic expressions that will be present,” she says.

Watercolor artist Rebecca Kahrs will also use the event to demonstrate her techniques for those who stop by Dragonfly Gallery. “Painting is intensely creative work,” she says. “It’s about transferring the images inside the head to the paper and expressing your soul and feelings within the piece. It is a blissful from of meditation and one of my favorite ways to spend my time.”