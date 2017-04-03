ArtScape Hendersonville: Where Art Meets Sky

Beginning this month, Hendersonville will offer an outdoor art gallery experience through the 2017 ArtScape Banner Project, reproducing selected work from local artists onto 40 banners that will hang from historic light posts and power poles throughout the downtown area. A celebration reception will be held in two locations, Art MoB and Art on 4th, on Friday, April 7, from 5–7:30 p.m. The banners will remain on display for a year.

“I was inspired by a similar public art banner project in Winchester, Virginia, a few years ago,” says Costanza Knight, ArtScape committee chair and project founder in Henderson County. “I thought it was a great way to showcase local art and enliven the streets.”

ArtScape will include a wide range of styles, media and subject matter, with both two-dimensional and three-dimensional work represented. Images of each will be printed on three-foot by two-foot banners. Paintings, photographs, quilts, necklaces by metalsmiths, birdhouses by woodworkers, and assemblages made from found objects are among the works selected. Patricia Kilburg, mixed media artist from Greenville, South Carolina, served as juror for the project.

“Selections were made based not only on quality, but also on variety of media, and I enjoyed viewing each entry,” says Kilburg. “Supporting Artscape is one of the delightful ways that Hendersonville shows it cares about the arts, and I look forward to experiencing this beautiful outdoor gallery.”

The ArtScape Banner Project was made possible by Downtown Hendersonville, Inc., City Council of Hendersonville, Art League of Henderson County, The Arts Council of Henderson County, Community Foundation of Henderson County, Henderson County Travel and Tourism and the ArtScape Hendersonville Committee.

Art MoB is located at 124 Fourth Avenue East and Art on 4th is located at 125 Fourth Avenue West. The celebration receptions are free and open to the public.